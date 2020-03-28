England cricket captain Heather Knight revealed that she will volunteer for the National Health Service in the United Kingdom to help the healthcare system in its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic that has left most of Europe reeling.

Knight who has played 7 Tests, 101 ODIs and 74 T20Is for England will help transport medicines and spread awareness about the pandemic in the United Kingdom that have reported at least 14543 cases of Covid-19.

“I signed up to the NHS’ volunteer scheme as I have a lot of free time on my hands and I want to help as much as I can,” Knight wrote in her column for BBC.

She added: “My brother and his partner are doctors, and I have a few friends who work in the NHS, so I know how hard they are working and how difficult it is for everyone. Standing on our doorstep, joining in the #ClapForCarers was incredible, and getting involved and volunteering will help even more.”

Apart from helping transport medicines, Knight will also speak to people about the importance of self-isolating in the current hour.

Knight also stressed on helping people who may struggle to cope with the problems that emerge due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“One of my close friends, Elin, works on the ward at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital,” Knight wrote. “She is having to make tough decisions, so we are trying to keep her positive. Our university friendship group have been sending her throwback songs of the day to try and give her a moment to be happy and relax.”

“If someone is home alone, you can ring them up and chat,” she added.

Knight recently captained England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia where they were knocked out at the semi-final stage against India in unfortunate circumstances. The semi-final in Sydney was rained out and India progressed as a result of finishing higher in the group stage.