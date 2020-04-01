The shutdown of all sporting events due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to tennis players coming up with innovative ways of keeping themselves busy. Novak Djokovic shared a video on Wednesday of him and his friend having a hit inside his house.

The men’s ATP and women’s WTA Tours have been suspended until June 7, with the French Open postponed and Wimbledon facing possible postponement or even cancellation. Organisers trying to put in place a calendar in case play can resume some time later this year.

Meanwhile, top tennis players have been sharing videos of themselves in which they can be seen doing various activities to remain occupied during this period of social distancing.

Djokovic, who is spending quality time with his family, posted a video of him having a rally with his friend. They are seen hitting a ball across a net made of chairs with a cooking pan for racquet. The world No 1, of course, wins that point as well.

Watch the video here:

Competition never stops 💪🏼😂 #tennisathome🎾🏠



Такмичење није престало 😂 pic.twitter.com/JG8ux5DSdB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 31, 2020

Djokovic and his wife Jelena have donated one million euros ($1.1 million) to help his native Serbia buy respirators and other gear to combat the coronavirus.

“Our donation is for the purchase of life-saving respirators and other sanitary equipment,” he said in a statement.

The 32-year-old said he was working on keeping a “positive spirit” and enjoying the family time with the tennis season thrown into chaos by the pandemic.

“I don’t remember spending so much time with my family since I became a father,” added Djokovic, who declined to discuss tennis matters and told reporters he was passing time by reading a book on the “history of the Serbs”.