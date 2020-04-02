The Indian Super League 2019-’20 has recorded a 51% growth in viewership, according to a report by the Broadcast Audience Research Council India.

The tournament opener between powerhouses Kerala Blasters FC and ATK on October 20 saw the viewership double as compared to the previous season, the report said.

“At the end of the season, the league recorded a 51% jump in viewership among the urban affluent sports savvy audience of M15+AB Urban as per BARC’s latest report,” the ISL said in a release.

“With a cumulative reach of 168 million and 261 million impressions for the 2019-’20 edition, ISL has been at the heart of a memorable revolution in Indian football. It was broadcast on 11 channels across the Star Sports and Star India Network in 7 languages and digitally streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.”

ATK won the league for a record third time, beating Chennaiyin FC in the title clash.