Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that the England Cricket Board should scrap the County Championships this season if the Covid-19 pandemic makes it a really curtailed affair.

The County championship is set to begin on April 12 but with United Kingdom under complete lockdown, there is no professional cricket scheduled till May 28.

“If you can’t do the County Championship justice, or do it properly, then I can’t see the point of doing it at all to be honest with you,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

“You are better off going down the more lucrative, money-grabbing ways of promoting the game such as international cricket, then white-ball cricket. The Blast becomes a very, very important tournament if and when they do get back on the cricket field, because it does get a good audience.”

The coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed over 53,000 lives worldwide and infected more than a million people, forcing a cricket shutdown across the globe.