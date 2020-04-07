Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced that midfielder Dimas Delgado would spend a fourth year with the club after the Spaniard put pen to paper in a new one-year deal that keeps him with the Blues till the end of the 2020-’21 season.

Delgado’s extension comes a little more than a week after Bengaluru tied down Erik Paartalu to a two-year deal.

Delgado has been central to BFC’s plans since he arrived at the club in 2017. One of the leaders in the dressing room, Delgado had another seasons of consistent performances where he notched five assists and a goal in Bengaluru’s run to the semifinal of the Indian Super League.

“I am delighted in extending my stay at a club I can very comfortably call home. I have enjoyed playing my part in everything we have achieved over the last three seasons and I cannot wait to do it for one more year. It’s an honour to pull on the Bengaluru shirt and walk out in front of our fans who have always shown me love. We have more to achieve and I will keep helping this team,” said the 37-year-old Delgado.

Speaking on the new deal, Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane said the contract was a fair reward for the kind of season Delgado had.

“Dimas is pivotal to the way the club functions on the pitch and he showed everyone why in the season gone by. He is one of the voices on the team and a professional who sets a good example for the rest of the squad, and we are glad that he will spend one more season with Bengaluru FC.”

BFC had signed another one-year deal with the Spaniard ahead of the sixth season in ISL.

The Gramanet-born midfielder played a crucial part in Bengaluru FC’s Indian Super League triumph in the fifth season being the top assist provider for the Blues. Ever since joining the club back in 2017, the Spaniard has been a key figure in the Bengaluru side, first under Albert Roca and then, Carles Cuadrat.