Australia’s Ellyse Perry England’s Ben Stokes were named the Leading Cricketers of 2019 by Wisden Almanack on Wednesday.

Having previously won in 2016, Perry became the first woman to claim the award twice. Stokes, on the other hand, became the first English cricketer to receive the honour since Andrew Flintoff in 2005.

Andre Russell was named the T20 Leading Cricketer in the World. In 2019, the West Indies all-rounder took 46 wickets and scored 1,080 runs in T20 matches.

Along with Perry, Wisden named Australia’s Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, England’s Jofra Archer and South Africa’s Simon Harmer as the Five Cricketers of the Year.