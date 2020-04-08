Roger Federer issued a fun challenge to fellow players at fans on social media to keep themselves occupied during the ongoing shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss shared a one-minute video of a solo drill to try at home, where he rapidly volleyed a tennis ball against the wall. A lesson on volleying from one of the greats, what could be better? A funky hat and feedback from the master himself!

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Federer tagged a bunch of other athletes to try it and asked everyone to share their videos doing the drill. He would watch the fan videos and give some tips. The only catch? You had to wear a hat while doing it. “Choose your hat wisely,” Federer wrote, flaunting a white wide-brimmed in the video.

Instantly, the fun fitness challenge blew up all over social media and the 38-year-old kept it going with witty replies to fans who shared the videos with hats on. “Don’t lean back, strong in the wrist,” Federer wrote to one person.

That was the right choice of hat,

Love the effort, sorry to your dad! 😬 🥴👍 https://t.co/COAFAVXhQJ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

You do, love the flat cap.

Feel like I need one too 🤜 | 🤛 https://t.co/Z0VzYhZWtv — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

Among the celebrities who took up the challenge were Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, footballer Toni Kroos, Hollywood star Hugh Jackman

⁦@rogerfederer⁩ i am little further back on makeshift wall on construction 🔨 site the other day will try this one ☝️ next time 💪😎👊👍🎾 pic.twitter.com/PfCiuo53OI — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) April 7, 2020

Long-time rival Novk Djokovic rose to the challenge as well, volleying the ball as good as the Swiss. The Serb didn’t wear a hat but the banter between the two made the exchange amusing nonetheless.

Novak Djokovic’s answer your Federer’s challenge! He also got a green wall. pic.twitter.com/RXaNoUStD0 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 7, 2020

This is how Federer responded to Djokovic 😆 pic.twitter.com/pwyl995Vfw — Tennis24.com (@Tennis24_com) April 8, 2020

And then there was Andy Roddick, hilarious as usual.

. @rogerfederer I’d do the backboard challenge, but as you know as well as anyone, I don’t like to volley :) — andyroddick (@andyroddick) April 7, 2020

Federer has also tagged Indian men’s cricket captain Virat Kohli in the video. Here’s hoping Kohli responds.