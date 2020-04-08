Former Australia spinner Shane Warne said Viv Richards is the greatest batsman he has ever seen but felt that India captain Virat Kohli was reaching closer to the West Indian legend’s level.

Kohli has established himself as a modern great after shattering many batting records over the years. The Delhi batsman is the only player to have scored more than 20,000 international runs in a decade across Test matches, One-Day International and T20 International alongside averaging above 50 in all formats.

Warne also chose Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as the two greatest batsmen he has played against.

“Viv is the best batsman I have ever seen,” Warne said in an Instagram live question and answer session.

“Sachin [Tendulkar] and [Brian] Lara are the two best batters I have played with and now across all formats Virat is just the best. It is tough to think anyone is better than Viv but Virat is pushing that conversation.”

Warne picked Kohli alongside Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as the best batsmen of this generation but said that he was a fan of Smith among the trio.

“Steve Smith...tough to go past him he is my favourite at the moment,” he said.

“What mental toughness, love watching David Warner too. Top three would be Smith, Kohli and Kane Williamson.”