Chennai City FC’s Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas is stuck in India owing to the lockdown but instead of fretting over the situation, he is using the time to read, analyse the game of his players and share tips through video calling.

Nawas has been the I League team Chennai’s coach since March 2018, leading the side to title triumph in the 2018-19 season.

“It is tough not being with the family but I have to make best use of my time and not think too much on the current situation. I hope to join my family soon. My club and Singapore embassy in Chennai and the e-FRRO office are assisting me on this,” Nawas told PTI from Coimbatore where is staying.

“I try to read as much, watch football videos and movies on Netflix as well. We have video call sessions on WhatsApp. I have spoken to a couple of our players on how can they improve based on their last few games and how we are going to train if and when we re-start.

“But most important thing is for them to stay home and stay safe apart from keeping themselves healthy,” he said.

Chennai could not repeat their performance of 2018-’19 this season and are placed seventh in the points table as the coronavirus pandemic has put I-League on hold. Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan have claimed the title with three rounds to go.

Nawas, however, felt that the club has played well throughout the season.

“We played well actually throughout the season barring only results which should have gone our way, but that’s football I guess as in some games we could have easily garnered the three points.

“This team is very hard working and our game has improved along with being unpredictable when we play. We managed to change systems and still maintain our style of play. What was told to then during training and they did it in the game, that was pleasing.”

Speaking about match against Mohun Bagan, Nawas said the team played well.

“We played exceptionally well (against Mohun Bagan). Many of the local lads will make it to the national team when we play next season I am sure, they have improved seamlessly.”

“This is the start of a legacy for this club, a start of great things to come and you will definitely see a team that is raring to go next season having learnt the lessons from the previous two seasons both on and off the pitch,” he signed off.