After Roger Federer’s volleying challenge went viral among athletes and fans alike, Andy Murray has come up with a unique stay-at-home tennis challenge to keep people entertained during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown.

The former world No 1’s task, though, is level up from Federer’s hat-wearing solo drill with a wall. Murray’s 100 volley challenge needs a partner, one who can wield a tennis racquet well.

The Scotsman asked fellow players and fans to hit 100 volleys back and forth with a partner, sharing a video of him completing the challenge with wife Kim Sears in their garden with his trademark dry humour.

A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The 💯 volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video 🙄, although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together...🎾 pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

Among the first to answer the challenge was the current world No 1 and Murray’s long-time rival, Novak Djokovic. The Serb and his wife were joined by their pet dog as they took it up in style, thanking the Murrays for the fun challenge.

WTA star Kim Clijsters also took up the challenge with husband Brian Lynch in a video shared on Instagram. The Belgian was on her comeback tour in 2020 before the season was indefinitely suspended due to the ongoing pandemic.

Murray’s older brother and former doubles World No 1, Jamie Murray, didn’t resist the chance to make fun of his sibling. “We beat you at Monopoly, we’re never going to beat you at tennis,” he said.

The iconic Bryan Brothers, also on their farewell tour, had fun with the challenge as well, showing off their great doubles play skill.

Closer home Indian doubles player Divij Sharan and his wife, British tennis player Samantha Murray, joined in the fun as well.

But to the disappointment of some, the Federers won’t be taking part in this challenge.

In his social media posts, Murray had issued the challenge directly to one of the most prominent tennis pairs on the ATP circuit, Federer and his wife Mirka who met while representing Switzerland in tennis at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“I can’t be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together,” he wrote.

However it seems that, Mirka, who reached a career-high No. 76 on the WTA Tour in 2001, is not up for it. The Swiss answered fans’ queries about it saying that his wife is social media shy.

🤷‍♂️ not feeling confident https://t.co/gQW6uVRtRY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 10, 2020