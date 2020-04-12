Sourav Ganguly believes this year’s Indian Premier League will not be happening any time soon, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president said that with the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is no clarity on when the T20 tournament can take place.

“We keep monitoring developments. At the present moment, we can’t say anything,” said Ganguly. “And what is there to say anyway? Airports are shut, people are stuck at home, offices are locked down, nobody can go anywhere. And it seems this is how it’s going to be till the middle of May.

“Where will you get players from, where do players travel? It’s just simple common sense that at the moment, nothing is in favour of any kind of sport anywhere in the world, forget IPL,” he said.

The former India captain said that he will provide an update regarding the IPL on Monday after speaking with members of his administration.

“I will be able to give an update on that on Monday after speaking to the other office-bearers [of the BCCI]. But practically speaking, when life has come to a standstill everywhere in the world, where does sport have a future in this,” said Ganguly.