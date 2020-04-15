Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram and cricketer-turned-commentator Reema Malhotra used the time without live sport due to the coronavirus lockdown to stage the “Isolation Cricket Cup” – a light-hearted take on playing cricket while social distancing.

The Indian cricketers uploaded a video showing the them playing one delivery... but staged in three different locations. Malhotra is the bowler, from Delhi, Veda is taking guard in Bangalore with Akanksha Kohli, a domestic cricketer from Karnataka, as wicket-keeper while Meshram is the fielder at the boundary. The entire act is set to match commentary by former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar.

Malhotra’s spinning delivery — after seemingly a moment taken to sledge — is driven by Veda and then fielded (on a bed!) by Meshram. There’s a clip of even audience cheering at the end, making it a video to brighten the day of cricket fans.

While many cricketers are getting creative during the extended break – from gardening to horse-riding – this “cricket” tournament seems one of a kind.

Live sport has come to a standstill due to the global pandemic with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – where Veda was part of the Indian team that finished as runners-up – being one of the last tournaments to be played with fans in the stadium.

Here’s the video: