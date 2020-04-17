Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is facing a 50,000-euro ($54,385) fine and a compulsory autograph session as punishment for driving the wrong car to training, German daily Bild reported Friday.

French international Coman, 23, arrived at Bayern’s Tuesday training session in a McLaren, contravening a contractual obligation to drive an Audi, a key Bayern sponsor.

According to Bild, Bayern’s internal rules state that players must drive cars made by Audi or other brands in the Volkswagen group, or else face a fine of up to 50,000 euros.

Speaking to the tabloid on Friday, Coman apologised for the mishap and insisted that he was unable to drive his Audi due to a damaged wing mirror.

“I would like to apologise to the club and Audi for not driving my company car to training... it was a mistake, I see that,” he told Bild.

The Frenchman added that to make up for it, he would visit employees at the Audi factory in nearby Ingolstadt for an autograph session as soon as coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

Audi own 8.33 percent of Bayern shares and recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the club until 2029, reportedly worth around 800 million euros.

German football is currently suspended due to the coronavirus, but Bayern and other Bundesliga clubs resumed training in small groups and under strict social distancing rules earlier this month.