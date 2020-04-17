Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann on Friday said former India captain Rahul Dravid made him look like a rookie during the latter’s county stint with Kent back in 2000.

Dravid played for Kent under John Wright’s coaching and had a good season with the county side. Swann recalled how he once got Dravid out and it turned into a momentous occasion for him while representing Nottinghamshire.

“Rahul Dravid was a big one for me,” Swann told a Sky Sports broadcast. “I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life. He would never get out in a county game, and that’s Rahul Dravid, one of the best in the world, and he made me feel like a 11-year-old spinner.

“I got him out, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually,” Swann added. In his 163 Test matches for India, Dravid scored 13,265 runs at an average of over 52.