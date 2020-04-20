Michael Vaughan picked Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar in his all-time World XI that included one player from every Test-playing nation.

Vaughan picked 11 players plus the 12th man from twelve Test-playing nations with not more than one player from each country.

He made a rather strange choice for openers picking Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower and South Africa’s Jack Kallis. Kohli was slotted in at No 3, followed by Vivian Richards, Kumar Sangakkara and Ian Botham.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made it to the team, so did Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi.

Wasim Akram, Richard Hadlee and Shane Warne completed the bowling attack with Tim Murtagh from Ireland being the 12th man.

It was also surprising to see Vaughan go for Warne ahead of any of Australia’s fast bowlers or batsmen.

Vaughan is among a list of cricketers who have been picking their all-time cricket teams as cricket across the globe has been brought to a standstill during the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Vaughan’s World XI: Andy Flowers, Jack Kallis, Virat Kohli, Vivian Richards, Kumar Sangakkara, Ian Botham, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Richard Hadlee; 12th man: Tim Murtagh