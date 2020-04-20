Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the Covid-19 relief work in his country.

“I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction,” Mushfiqur told the Dhaka-based Bengali daily Prothom Alo. “It will be put up online, so let’s see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people.”

More than 2,000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh. Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final jersey.

Rahul auctions World Cup bat

Flamboyant India batsman KL Rahul is auctioning the bat he used during the World Cup last year and other memorabilia to raise funds for vulnerable children.

In a video message posted on Twitter on his birthday, Rahul said all proceeds from the auction will go to the Aware Foundation, that works to provide dispossessed, disadvantaged and vulnerable children in India the right to education.

“I have decided to donate my cricket pads, my gloves, helmets and some of my jerseys to our collaboration partner Bharat Army. They are going to auction these things out and the funds will go towards the Aware Foundation,” Rahul said.

“It’s a foundation that look towards helping children. It is very special and I couldn’t pick a better day to do this.”

The items up for auction, which started on Monday, includes Rahul’s signed 2019 World Cup bat, Test, ODI and T20 jersey along with his batting gloves, helmet and pads.