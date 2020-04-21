The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation Tuesday stamped their approval on the League Committee’s recommendations to end the 2019-20 I-League season and announce Mohun Bagan as the champions.
“The Executive Committee agreed with the conclusions and the recommendations of the League Committee that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF and all stakeholders must focus on a priority basis on safety and health aspects of players, officials and fans. In fact, there is still no certainty of when sporting activities including football can be resumed across the country,” an AIFF release said.
The League Committee had met on April 18 and recommended cancellation of the remaining I-League season and also ending all other age-group leagues including the second division I-League.
In line with the recommendations made by the league committee, there would be no relegation this season from the I-League.
The other recommendations that were passed by the Executive Committee are as follows.
The recommendations that were accepted by AIFF EC
1. The 2019-20 season stays concluded.
2. Mohun Bagan are declared the Hero I-League champion for 2019-20.
3. The remaining prize money in the Hero I-League 2019-20 (apart from the champion’s prize money) will be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating clubs.
4. However, there will be no relegation, and also no individual prize money for the Hero I-League 2019-20 season.
5. AIFF waits to discuss with the Asian Football Confederation to understand the feasibility of organising a shorter duration tournament next season with 2nd division clubs for qualification to the Hero I-League 2020-21.
6. All youth leagues in the current season – the Hero Sub-Junior League, the Hero Junior League, the Hero Elite League, and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League – stay concluded, and will start afresh from 2020-21 season.
7. There will be an extension of the deadline for submission of the requisite documentation for the AIFF Academy Accreditation process after the ongoing lockdown is revoked.