The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation Tuesday stamped their approval on the League Committee’s recommendations to end the 2019-20 I-League season and announce Mohun Bagan as the champions.

“The Executive Committee agreed with the conclusions and the recommendations of the League Committee that this was a force majeure circumstance and the AIFF and all stakeholders must focus on a priority basis on safety and health aspects of players, officials and fans. In fact, there is still no certainty of when sporting activities including football can be resumed across the country,” an AIFF release said.

The League Committee had met on April 18 and recommended cancellation of the remaining I-League season and also ending all other age-group leagues including the second division I-League.

In line with the recommendations made by the league committee, there would be no relegation this season from the I-League.

The other recommendations that were passed by the Executive Committee are as follows.