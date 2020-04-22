Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters have parted ways with Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie after just one season, the club announced on their twitter handle.

“We’d like to thank Eelco for his efforts and services during his tenure and wish him the best for the future. #KeralaBlasters,” the tweet said.

The Dutchman, who has had the experience of coaching NorthEast United, East Bengal and Prayag United, tried to turn around the clubs fortune by changing the style of play in the 2019-20 season. However, a spate of injuries meant that the team finished seventh in the standings and failed to make it to the play-offs for the third successive season.

The club had last month announced the appointment of Karolis Skinkys as their new Sporting Director. The decision to appoint the former Sporting Director of FK Suduva , a top division club in Lithuania, had already raised doubts about the position of Schattorie.

It is speculated that Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuña is the favourite to take the job for the next season. The Spaniard is currently out of job as the Kolkata giants will merge with ISL champions ATK from next season with Antonio Habas to continue guiding the new outfit.