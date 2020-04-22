Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning coach Kibu Vicuna as their new head coach for the upcoming season after parting ways with Eelco Schattorie earlier in the day.

Vicuna recently led Mohun Bagan to their second I-League title before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bagan were later officially declared winners with the remaining 28 matches of the I-League called off following the extension of the lockdown in India.

The Spaniard did not have his contract renewed with the Mariners who had earlier announced their merger with ISL club ATK midway during the season. ATK, who won the ISL for the third time, had made it clear that Antonio Lopez Habas would remain the coach of their side.

✍️Signings on Wednesday ✅

👨🏼‍🏫 Mentor ✅

🏆Champion ✅



We are happy to announce that Kibu Vicuña will take over as Head Coach for the upcoming season! 😃#YennumYellow #SwagathamKibu pic.twitter.com/cq8NNcaoGy — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 22, 2020

Kerala Blasters finished seventh in the recently-concluded ISL season after grabbing 19 points from 18 matches, securing just four wins.

