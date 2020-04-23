West Ham United manager David Moyes is working as a fruit and vegetable delivery driver at his village near the Lancashire seaside, helping deliver essentials to the elderly during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

“When the coronavirus first hit here, I was in a fruit-and-veg shop in the village,” Moyes was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“There was a thing up in the window that drivers were needed. So I volunteered, as my wife was away at the time and I was on my own. All I was doing was ­dropping it at the door, knocking, and then going away. It was beautiful big boxes of fruit and veg. I thought, ‘This is great!’ I was really enjoying it. Going back to the shop to get ­another lot and then filling the car up,” he added.

Moyes recalled an incident when a pensioner shouted down her driveway that she didn’t have the correct change.

“The boys had told me that most had paid ­online, but there were a couple who hadn’t paid and would I mind asking for money. With this ­particular older lady, I think it was £16.80 for one box of fruit and veg. She gave me a £20 note and said, ‘Here, son, just keep the change’. A tip!” he said.

“There was another one quite similar. Another older lady. The cost of her food was £17.60 or so. She came out and left me £15 and was starting to go into her purse. I said, ‘That’ll do, that’s enough!’. So I added a bit back on the tip from the other one!” he added.

A couple recognised the West Ham manager but Moyes was quick to get back to work as he didn’t want to sign autographs.

“I never stopped and had a conversation. No autographs, I was not doing it for that,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed over 18000 people in the United Kingdom that has forced the Premier League to be suspended indefinitely.

Moyes’ West Ham sit 16th in the table and will have a fight on their hands to avoid relegation when the competition resumes.