Reopening of schools and colleges once coronavirus pandemic is under control is more important for the younger generation than resumption of sport, said former India cricket captain Kapil Dev.

“I am looking at the larger picture. Do you think cricket is the only issue we can talk about? I am rather worried about the children who are not being able to go to schools and colleges because that is our young generation,’ the 61-year-old told YouTube channel SportsTak.

“So, I want schools to reopen first. Cricket, football will happen eventually,” he added.

The former all-rounder reiterated he is not in favour of a bilateral series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan to raise funds to deal with the pandemic as suggested by former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

Kapil said if Pakistan is so desperate to resume bilateral cricket with India then the country first stop their activities at the border and instead spend that money in noble causes.

“You could be emotional and say that yes, India and Pakistan should play matches. Playing matches is not a priority at the moment. If you need the money, then you should stop the activities at the border,” he said.

“The money which will be spent can be used to build hospitals and schools. If we really need money than we have so many religious organisations, they should come forward. It is their responsibility. We offer so much many when we visit the religious shrines, so they should help the government.”

Akhtar had recently proposed a cricket match between India and Pakistan, always considered big for broadcasters, to raise money for the sufferers of the pandemic in both the countries.