East Bengal are all set to parts ways with investors Quess and have also reportedly terminated the contracts of their players, but are set to stick with coach Mario Rivera, the Times of India reported on Monday.

After East Bengal’s last match on February 29, club officials Debabrata Sarkar, Rajat Guha, Saikat Ganguly as well as two former players Alvito D’Cunha and Chandan Das held a meeting with Rivera about next season’s plans.

“A few more meetings between the two parties have been held since. The club is keen on reposing faith in Mario since he has been familiar with Indian football,” an official close to the development told the paper.

There is still uncertainty over where East Bengal would play next season. After Mohun Bagan merged with ATK and are subsequently set to play the ISL next season, East Bengal are looking to follow suit.

They have already signed Balwant Singh and Omid Singh and the club’s team-building activities are based on inputs from Rivera.

“As things stand now, Mario will stay as East Bengal coach in the next season. The club has sought advice from both Mario and Carlos in building the team. The duo has subsequently handed a players list to the officials and the club’s recent activities in team recruitment of players should be seen in this light,” the official said.