The National Basketball Association is targeting to start practice sessions on voluntary basis from May 8 as many state and local governments have announced modifications of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions that were imposed following the coronavirus outbreak.

“The league advised teams that it is targeting no earlier than Friday, May 8, as the commencement date for the new rules, and that it may push this timing back if developments warrant,” an NBA release said.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

“The potential rules changes would allow teams to make their practice facilities available for use by the team’s players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary, individual basis if the team’s facility is in a city that is no longer subject to a government restriction. For any team that, due to a government restriction, is prohibited from making its facility available for use by the team’s players, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives,” the release added.

However, guidelines like not more than four players can train at one time, prohibition on players using non-team facilities and no group training activities under the supervision of coach or assistant coaches would continue.