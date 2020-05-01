Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said that players are “scared” to return to competitive football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League was suspended on March 13 with 92 fixtures remaining in the current season. At the time of suspension, Liverpool were at the top of the table with 82 points and City were second with 57 points.

“The majority of players are scared because they have children and families,” Aguero told Argentine TV station El Chiringuito. “I’m scared, but I’m with my girlfriend here and I’m not going to be in contact with other people. I’m locked in my house and the only person I could infect is my girlfriend.

“They’re saying that there are people that have it and don’t have any symptoms but still infect you. That’s why I am here at home. Maybe I have the illness and I don’t even know. When one person is ill we will think ‘oh what’s happening here?’. I hope a vaccine will be found soon so that this all ends,” added the 31-year-old.

England’s top-flight clubs are due to meet on Friday with “Project Restart” at the top of their agenda. They will discuss how they can complete the season despite the logistical difficulties.