Left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav made an impressive Test debut in Dharamsala back in 2017 when he claimed four Australian wickets in the first innings to set the tone for India’s eight-wicket victory.

Yadav, who was a surprise pick in the playing XI after skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out, helped the hosts fight back after the Australians had made a strong 130 for 1 start by sending back David Warner soon after lunch.

The 25-year-old planned the wicket during the lunch break and executed it perfectly for his first Test dismissal. “During lunch, while eating, I kept thinking of how will I get David Warner out. Then I planned for it: that I will first bowl 3-4 normal flights. He will come forward to play them. Then I will bowl a flipper and maybe he will shift to the back foot and be caught behind or bowled. That’s exactly what happened,” Yadav revealed in the Spicy Pitch episode on Cricbuzz.

Yadav said he was informed about his selection a day before and coach Anil Kumble told him that he expected a five-wicket haul from him. “Anil sir said to me, you will play tomorrow and you have to take 5 wickets. So, for a minute I just froze. Then I said, yes sir, I will take 5 wickets.”

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer admitted that he always underestimated his potential during his junior days and it was only after he played the U-19 world cup that he started believing in his abilities.

“After I played the Under 19 World Cup, I was very happy that I would play the Ranji Trophy from UP. So, all through my life, I have underestimated myself. Too much! Sometimes I felt, I was not ready, even for India. But now, I feel I should’ve played for India much earlier,” Yadav added.