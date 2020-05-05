On May 5, 2019, West Indies batsmen John Campbell and Shai Hope set the record for the highest first-wicket partnership in One-Day International cricket when they took apart Ireland’s bowling attack.

The feat was achieved during a 2019 tri-series in Ireland, involving Bangladesh as well, and the partnership of 365 runs was also the second-highest for any wicket in ODIs.

Campbell scored 179 off 137 in that match, while Hope registered 170 off 152. This remains the only instance of both openers getting 150+ runs in an innings.

The duo’s heroics at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, where they together smashed eight sixes and 37 fours, helped West Indies earn a thumping 196-run victory.

The previous record for the highest opening stand was set by Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Iman-ul-Haq during an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2018. They’d added 304 runs for the first wicket.

The list of the ten highest opening partnerships in ODI cricket includes some legendary names, like India’s Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Here are the ten highest opening stands on ODIs:

Players Runs Team Opposition Venue Date
JD Campbell, SD Hope 365 West Indies Ireland Dublin 5 May 2019
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman 304 Pakistan Zimbabwe Bulawayo 20 Jul 2018
Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das 292 Bangladesh Zimbabwe Sylhet 6 Mar 2020
WU Tharanga, ST Jayasuriya 286 Sri Lanka England Leeds 1 Jul 2006
DA Warner, TM Head 284 Australia Pakistan Adelaide 26 Jan 2017
Q de Kock, HM Amla 282* South Africa Bangladesh Kimberley 15 Oct 2017
WU Tharanga, TM Dilshan 282 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Pallekele 10 Mar 2011
JAH Marshall, BB McCullum 274 New Zealand Ireland Aberdeen 1 Jul 2008
DA Warner, AJ Finch 258* Australia India Mumbai 14 Jan 2020
SC Ganguly, SR Tendulkar 258 India Kenya Paarl 24 Oct 2001
Courtesy ESPNcricinfo