Before Greece even made the 2004 European Championship, the country had never won a single match at a major football tournament. They had managed just one appearance at the Euros since 1980, scoring just one goal. Their only Fifa World Cup appearance back then, which came during the 1994 edition in the United States, was also poor, with all matches ending defeats. At that competition, Greece didn’t manage to find the net while shipping in 10 goals.

While Leicester City’s title triumph during the 2015-’16 Premier League season is hailed as one of the greatest underdog stories in football, the previous biggest shock was pulled off by coach Otto Rehhagel’s unfancied Greece side, who went all the way to win the Uefa Euro 2004 title. Even bookmakers had placed odds up to 1/250 for Greece to win the title.

A team that was not even tipped to make it past the group stages, pulled off some stunning results against world-class sides to be crowned Kings of Europe.

The man who masterminded their triumph was coach Otto Rehhagel. Before taking over the reigns as head coach at Greece in 2001, Rehhagel had built a name for himself in hometown Germany, leading minnows Werder Bremen from the second division to two Bundesliga titles. He later coached Bayern Munich, leading them to a Uefa Super Cup win in 1996.

A clever tactician and an astute disciplinarian, Rehhagel, ‘King Otto’ as he was popularly known, moulded Greece in his image. His debut as national team coach was one to forget, with his side losing 1-5 to Finland in a World Cup qualifier match. But he oversaw a remarkable turnaround to lead them to the 2004 Euros with an impressive run of results.

The German made wholesome changes in his squad, introducing new players that fit his system and offloading ones that didn’t, establishing cohesiveness and a fighting spirit which was previously missing in the team. In their qualifying campaign, Greece topped their group, losing just two matches while winning six. They even recorded a 1-0 away win against Spain, forcing their opponents into playoffs to reach the Euro 2004 themselves.

Rehhagel built his system on kontrollierte offensive (controlled offense) which featured players that were strong, good in the air and instrumental at set-pieces rather than ones who were good ball players and possessed silky skills.

They found a solid goalkeeper in Antonios Nikopolidis while centre-backs Traianos Dellas and Michalis Kapsis, were two players who were physically robust and established themselves as the backbone of the defence, helping the team sit deep and clear crosses that would be sent into their box.

Captain Theo Zagorakis led a trio of defensive midfielders that included Angelos Basinas and Kostas Katsouranis who would screen the defence and nullify the attacking threat in the middle of the park.

Angelos Charisteas was deployed as the striker, a forward possessing great aerial prowess and ability to hold the ball up front.

But when they arrived in Portugal for the 2004 Euros, even after a decent qualifying campaign, very few tipped them to win the tournament. The primary aim was to win a game, something which they had never managed to do before at a major tournament.

“The target at the start was to win a game,” said midfielder Vassilios Tsiartas who was part of the squad. “Just one game. It was something none of the national teams had been able to do [at a major event]. Even the side who had gone to the World Cup in 1994 had not managed to beat anyone. That would have counted as a success: winning just once.”

Greece’s road to the final

Greece faced hosts Portugal in a filled Estádio do Dragão stadium in Porto, which was the opener of the 2004 Euros. They started with a bang, kick-starting their campaign with a 2-1 win. Giorgous Karagounis opened the scoring during the seventh minute to put Greece ahead, with Angelos Basinas doubling the tally with an early penalty in the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo managed to find the net late in the game but it proved nothing more than a consolation goal for Portugal.

By the end of their second game (a draw against Spain), Greece were close to qualifying for the knockouts.

They were a point ahead of Portugal and on level with Spain, needing just a win to qualify for the knockouts. Greece was up against a winless Russia side, already eliminated from the tournament and one looking to restore pride.

Portugal faced Spain other Group A game and both the Iberian sides were favourites to qualify. One would have thought so with the way Greece started off against Russia. Dmitri Kirichenko scored the fastest goal of the tournament as early as the second minute to hand Russia the lead. More misery followed for Greece when Dmitri Bulykin’s header made it 2-0. Greece were on the brink of an exit but their fortunes changed again.

Zisis Vryzas reduced Greece’s deficit by scoring in the second half. In the other game, Nuno Gomes’ winner gave Portugal a 2-1 lead against Spain. Although Russia managed to win their final group game, hosts Portugal also secured a victory over neighbours Spain, confirming Greece’s passage to the quarter-finals. Rehhagel’s side progressed due to scoring more goals (4) than Spain (2).

Greece next faced defending champions France in the quarter-finals. The opposition wasn’t short big names as the side featured Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires just to name a few.

But in that game, defenders Dellas and Kapsis kept the French attack at bay managed to keep the scoreline goalless before Charisteas scored the opener early in the second half with a terrific header. Greece saw out the game 1-0 and signs that they could go all the way had started becoming evident. But more stern tests awaited them.

Greece met an in-form Czech Republic team in the semi-finals, who had been touted as dark horses to win the tournament. Boasting a dynamic attack and players like Milan Baros, Jan Koller, Pavel Nedved, Vladimir Smicer, Tomas Rosicky and Karel Poborsky, the Czech Republic were the only team at the 2004 Euros to win all their group games, also beating Netherlands and Germany in the process.

Greece once again displayed a sturdy defensive display to take the game into extra-time. The deadlock was finally broken in the 110th minute from a set-piece after Traianos Dellas scored through a corner taken by Vassilios Tsartas.

No one could believe what had happened but Greece were in the final. Portugal defeated the Netherlands in the other semis match to progress to the summit clash.

The rematch

Most fans believed that the trophy was Portugal’s to win in the final with momentum on their side coupled with the home advantage and the star players they had in their squad. What make the task difficult for Greece was losing two key players. Giorgos Karagounis missed the final due to suspension while Demis Nikolaidis was ruled out due to injury.

Looking to make up for the defeat suffered in the opening game, Portugal started strong. Their attack comprising of Ronaldo, Deco, Pauleta and Luis Figo troubled the Greek defense who remained compact and disciplined.

Having restricted the scoreline to 0-0, the game was going to plan for Greece. One moment was all it took to turn the game on its head. 12 minutes after the break, Greece won a corner and Stelios Giannakopoulos floated in a marvellous cross. Big man Charisteas was at it again, leaping high and burying his header into the net, much to the shock of the home fans.

Despite conceding, Portugal never gave up. They went all out in the second half and came close to scoring the equaliser on many occasions but luck evaded them. As it happened, Greece held on to record another narrow victory and script one of the biggest underdog stories in world football.

Greece won all their knockout matches by a similar scoreline of 1-0, keeping clean sheets with their goals coming from headers. It proved to be a tactical masterclass from Rehhagel who showed that teamwork and efficiency could trump skill and talent.

Five players from their Euro-winning squad made it to the Team of the Tournament, including Zagorakis, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

“This was an unusual achievement for Greek football and especially for European football,” said Rehhagel.

“The Greeks have made football history. It’s a sensation. There are always surprises. Remember North Korea beat Italy in the 1966 World Cup in England. This time we are the surprise.”

Watch all of Greece’s goals at the 2004 Euro here: