Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel does not consider himself unlucky to have played in the same era as Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he knows that the former captain grabbed his opportunities way better than him.

Patel led Gujarat to the 2016 Ranji Trophy title. His last Test appearance for India was in 2018, while the last time he played an One-Day International for the country was way back in 2012.

“I don’t see myself as unlucky to be playing in the Dhoni era. I started my career before him, and I had the opportunity to perform before him,” the 35-year-old said during an interaction with Fever Network’s ‘100 hours 100 stars’.

“Dhoni came in to the team because I did not have a couple of good series and I was dropped. I know people can say it just to gain sympathies that I was born in the wrong era. But I don’t believe that,” he said.

“Whatever Dhoni has achieved was something very, very special and he achieved because he made sure of the opportunities he received. I don’t feel unlucky at all,” Patel added.