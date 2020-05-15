Top Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be left stranded in pandemic-stricken Mumbai when senior players start training again, the board’s treasure Arun Dhumal has said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India could allow outdoor training as early as next week when a further easing of the government’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown is to start.

But Mumbai, where national captain Kohli and batsman Sharma are based, is at the forefront of India’s battle against the pandemic, and tough restrictions are expected to be maintained there.

“For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told news agency AFP.

Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities in India and Maharashtra has recorded the most number of deaths among Indian states, with the total crossing 1,000. Mumbai accounts for more than a third of India’s fatalities so far and the number of new cases is still rising.

Dhumal said that following government talk of further easing its nearly two-month-old lockdown, “some skill-based training” outdoors could be possible in other parts of India.

While international cricket and IPL 2020 have been high-profile sporting victims of the coronavirus, Kohli and other players have been limited to indoor training.

Watch: Virat Kohli talks about his love for IPL, routine during lockdown and more

Dhumal said India’s National Cricket Academy in Bangalore was working on a post-lockdown plan for players which would be adapted to the level of restrictions.

“As of now we are working, given the lockdown restrictions, through apps and online modes. The coaches and support staff are regularly in touch with the players,” said Dhumal.

“Everybody would be keen to hit the ground and the idea is whenever we are ready for cricket to resume, they (the players) are able to give their 100 percent.”

India have a short tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for June but it is widely expected to be called off. It remains to be seen if the team goes ahead with the tour of Australia later in the year.

(With AFP inputs)