Britain’s Silverstone racetrack will stage two grands prix during the Formula One season, subject to UK government approval, circuit chiefs said on Friday.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused huge disruption to the F1 calendar, with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told the BBC that an agreement in principle had been reached with Formula One to hold the races at the central England circuit, immediately after the season begins in Austria.

“I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and Formula One have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer,” he said.

“However these races will be subject to government approval, as our priority is the safety of all involved and strict compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

“I would like to thank all our fans who have been so supportive throughout this and to assure them we are determined to do all we can to help Formula One put on a show this summer.”

The BBC reported that the agreement would hinge on the government giving dispensation over quarantine restrictions.

The government’s coronavirus recovery strategy document sets out an intention to introduce a 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals, except those from Ireland and France.

Organisers are hoping to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 behind closed doors, followed by a second race at the Red Bull Ring a week later.