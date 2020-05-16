Borussia Dortmund registered a massive win against arch-rivals Schalke 04 as Bundesliga on Saturday became the first major European football league to return to action since the coronavirus lockdown, with teams playing in empty, echoing stadiums.

In the standout match of the day, Borussia Dortmund hosted Schalke 04 in the Ruhr derby in the cavernous Signal Iduna Park, which would normally have been packed with more than 80,000 spectators.

Instead no more than 300 people were in the stadium and the only sound when Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland scored the opening goal for Dortmund in the first half was the players’ voices.

Dortmund won the match 4-0 while RB Leipzig’s title hopes were dealt a blow as social media was abuzz with reaction to the return of live football from Europe.

Wolfsburg leave it late 🍿 #BundesligaMD26 pic.twitter.com/GJmX9D8rvB — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 16, 2020

Professional football returned to western Europe earlier in the day as the second-tier Bundesliga 2 resumed with four matches.

South Korean Lee Jae-Sung scored the first league goal in over two months when he gave Holstein Kiel a third-minute lead at Regensburg.

In order to get the political green light to resume, the German Football League (DFL) has tested players and coaches regularly for the virus and teams have been in quarantine for the past week.

Players and staff must follow stringent hygiene guidelines.

Teams arrived at stadiums in several buses in order to meet social distancing requirements inside the vehicles. Once play began, players were banned from shaking hands or embracing to celebrate goals.

The reactions to Bundesliga’s resumption were mixed on Twitter:

Hello football my old friend,

I’ve come to watch with you again. https://t.co/VsznrNOA18 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 16, 2020

See what you did there 😏 https://t.co/LTGYo1lXHo — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 16, 2020

Sport is back in these testing times and so many people are enjoying this, this sport starved world is embracing it big time. #Bundesliga — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 16, 2020

This is so weird, yet so amazing. #Bundesliga — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) May 16, 2020

Dortmund substitutes sitting apart on the bench and with face coverings on. pic.twitter.com/eSVkLWdHPC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 16, 2020

It's not the same without the Yellow Wall 💛 pic.twitter.com/WRPDAPn5pf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2020

Dortmund team can defeat coronavirus with Haaland leading the attack. #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/YC1jkvoz1J — Nancy Grace ❤️ (@RihannaTema) May 16, 2020

So this is what the Etihad is like #Bundesliga #BVBS04 — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) May 16, 2020

the sound of a well hit side foot pass is comforting #Bundesliga — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) May 16, 2020

Sounds a bit like a 5 a side in your local sports hall doesn’t it? #Bundesliga — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) May 16, 2020

The time between the last two goals in the #Bundesliga...



Of course it had to be Erling Haaland! 💛 pic.twitter.com/4oZzpQe8kI — 90min (@90min_Football) May 16, 2020

It’s weird without fans and it’s not as good and it’s a bit surreal but...I enjoyed seeing some score a goal. The moment where you think there’s a chance, the finish, the sound of the ball hitting the net: it made me smile. And that’s kind of what we’re all in it for, really. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) May 16, 2020

Sooooooo I guess the importance of crowd noise and atmosphere has been somewhat underestimated in the past? Is it something we can accept and become accustomed to? — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) May 16, 2020

Have watched many games at near-empty stadia. But seeing goal celebrations with social distancing will take some adjusting to. — Bhargab Sarmah (@BhargabSarmah) May 16, 2020

Dortmund and Schalke's subs social distancing. pic.twitter.com/M0QCN8jX6T — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 16, 2020

“Extra ordinary times call for extra ordinary measures...” goes the call... and we have live football!



Sport in the Covid19 era! ⚽️ #BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/tHvLBcHMKk — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 16, 2020

How every football fan across the world today feels towards the Bundesliga and its players...#BundesligaIsBack https://t.co/euqVTrWZlN — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2020

Different, but just great to see live sports #BundesligaIsBack pic.twitter.com/yfUvoNMNZT — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) May 16, 2020