Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh said they regretted supporting Shahid Afridi’s call for assistance to his charity as both expressed disappointment after the Pakistan player was seen making anti-India comments in a video posted on social media.

Last month, Harbhajan and Yuvraj had posted videos in support of ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’ which was raising funds for people affected by coronavirus pandemic. The two were trolled by many sections on social media for supporting an organisation in Pakistan.

“It was Afridi who requested me and Yuvi to do a video in support of his foundation as spread of pandemic doesn’t see religion or borders. But then he would time and again make anti-India comments,” Harbhajan told PTI on Sunday.

“I feel terrible that I even called him a friend. He is not a worthy human being who can be called a friend. I am done with calling Afridi a friend,” he added.

Yuvraj echoed the sentiment in a tweet.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Afridi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing religious atrocities in India in a video that has gone viral on social media.

“The intention was to support a good cause. But then I hear him make unsavoury statements about my country. Here I try to support you despite being viciously trolled and then you show our class,” Harbhajan said.

Asked if the trolling affected him, Harbbhajan said “No, I won’t say it affected me because these are people who don’t matter in my life. I know the kind of person I am. I don’t need to prove my love for my country.”

“Yes, I understand one point. Had this been a charity for Wasim Akram and had I posted a video supporting him, I wouldn’t have been criticised or trolled. Because, Akram never insulted my country.

“So no one would have bothered. But here is a person, who asked for support for a cause and then lectures us on our country speaks more about him than me.”

