With the Royal Challengers Bangalore failing to win a single Indian Premier League title, it’s easy to forget just how good Virat Kohli’s record as a batsman is in the T20 competition. The India and RCB captain has been consistent ever since he made his debut in 2008 and the season he had in 2016 remains the most prolific for any player.

The furthest RCB have gone in the IPL is their two runners-up finishes – in 2009 and ‘16. While in 2009 Kohli was still finding his feet at the international level and got just 246 runs, in 2016 he showed why he is arguably the greatest white-ball player of his generation.

Most runs in the IPL Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s Virat Kohli 177 169 5412 113 37.84 131.61 5 36 Suresh Raina 193 189 5368 100* 33.34 137.14 1 38 Rohit Sharma 188 183 4898 109* 31.60 130.82 1 36 David Warner 126 126 4706 126 43.17 142.39 4 44 Shikhar Dhawan 159 158 4579 97* 33.42 124.80 0 37 Chris Gayle 125 124 4484 175* 41.13 151.02 6 28 MS Dhoni 190 170 4432 84* 42.20 137.85 0 23 Robin Uthappa 177 170 4411 87 28.83 130.50 0 24 AB de Villiers 154 142 4395 133* 39.95 151.23 3 33 Gautam Gambhir 154 152 4217 93 31.23 123.88 0 36 Scroll sideways to view full table

Heading into IPL 2016, Kohli didn’t have a single century to his name in T20 cricket. He was by no means inefficient in the format, but the big scores didn’t come to him the way they did in Tests and One-Day Internationals. In the ninth edition of the IPL, though, he turned it all around in the most sensational manner.

Kohli ended up hitting a staggering four centuries in IPL 2016. This remains the record for the most hundreds by a batsman in any single edition of a T20 tournament across the world. To put things in perspective, the second-highest number of tons by a batsman in an IPL season is two – Chris Gayle (2011), Hashim Amla (2017) and Shane Watson (2018).

Most runs in an IPL season Player Season Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s Virat Kohli (RCB) 2016 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 David Warner (SRH) 2016 17 848 93* 60.57 151.42 0 9 Kane Williamson (SRH) 2018 17 735 84 52.50 142.44 0 8 Chris Gayle (RCB) 2012 14 733 128* 61.08 160.74 1 7 Mike Hussey (CSK) 2013 17 733 95 52.35 129.50 0 6 Chris Gayle (RCB) 2013 16 708 175* 59.00 156.29 1 4 David Warner (SRH) 2019 12 692 100* 69.20 143.86 1 8 AB de Villiers (RCB) 2016 16 687 127* 52.84 168.79 1 6 Rishabh Pant (DD) 2018 14 684 128* 52.61 173.60 1 5 Robin Uthappa (KKR) 2014 16 660 83* 44.00 137.78 0 5 Scroll sideways to view full table

“It’s a nice incentive (all his runs) for the way we’ve gone about this season, but not that nice to be standing on the other side of the result,” Kohli had said after losing the 2016 IPL final. “As a personal achievement, this is really special when considering that you have eight teams with world-class players.

“I knew I was hitting the ball well, so I wanted to contribute with the bat as much as I could and I’m really lucky that I was able to do that. Records are meant to be broken. Someone with a better season can break this (record of 973 runs). This is a classic example of not trying to break records. To be honest, I surprised myself by scoring four hundreds. We have to consider that I opened the batting and someone batting at No 3 or down the order would not have had that much opportunities to score big.”

On that note, here’s a look at those four centuries by Kohli in IPL 2016:

1) 100* vs Gujarat Lions

Opting to bat first in Rajkot, RCB posted 180/2 in their 20 overs thanks to Kohli’s unbeaten century and KL Rahul’s quickfire 51 not out off 35 balls. Kohli faced 63 deliveries in his knock and hit 11 fours and one six. Gujarat’s attack comprising Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Pravin Tambe and Shadab Jakati had no answer for the onslaught. Unfortunately for RCB, though, they ended up losing the match by six wickets after a 39-ball 50 by Dinesh Karthik. But for Kohli, it was a memorable first century in T20 cricket and a sign for things to come.

2) 108* vs Rising Pune Supergiant

This time RCB won the toss and opted to field first but RPS were up to the challenge. On a flat Chinnaswamy pitch, the visitors posted 191/6 on the back of half-centuries by Ajinkya Rahane and Saurabh Tiwary. Needing to go at nearly ten runs an over, RCB got just the start they wanted as Kohli and Rahul took the RPS attack to the cleaners. The hosts then lost two quick wickets but were aided by a 13-ball 36 from Shane Watson. RCB ended up winning the match by seven wickets and the star of the show was Kohli. The skipper put on a trademark chase and hit eight fours and seven sixes in his 58-ball knock.

3) 109 vs Gujarat Lions

This remains an unforgettable match for RCB fans and lovers of the game in general. Asked to bat first on their home ground, Kohli and ABD put on a stunning partnership of 229 runs for the second wicket. While the South African was more dominant with an unbeaten 129 off 52, Kohli was brilliant as well in his 55-ball 109. His second century of the season against Gujarat helped his team win the match by a mammoth margin of 144 runs.

4) 113 vs Kings XI Punjab

This remains as, perhaps, the finest knock by Kohli in the shortest format. RCB faced KXIP in a must-win game for a spot in the playoffs but the match was reduced to 15 overs a side because of a two-hour rain delay. That, however, didn’t top Kohli from playing one of the most majestic knocks in the history of the tournament. Despite having seven stitches on his hand due to a split webbing, he registered his highest T20 score in just 50 balls with 12 fours and eight sixes. His effort helped RCB post 211/3 in 15 overs and win the match by 82 runs.

Kohli's numbers in each IPL season Year Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100s 50s 2019 14 464 100 33.14 141.46 1 2 2018 14 530 92* 48.18 139.10 0 4 2017 10 308 64 30.80 122.22 0 4 2016 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 2015 16 505 82* 45.90 130.82 0 3 2014 14 359 73 27.61 122.10 0 2 2013 16 634 99 45.28 138.73 0 6 2012 16 364 73* 28.00 111.65 0 2 2011 16 557 71 46.41 121.08 0 4 2010 16 307 58 27.90 144.81 0 1 2009 16 246 50 22.36 112.32 0 1 2008 13 165 38 15.00 105.09 0 0 Scroll sideways to view full table

Bonus viewing

Kohli added to his tally with his fifth century in the IPL last year. In terms of the overall record for the most hundreds in tournament, he is second on the list behind Chris Gayle who has six tons to his name. Kohli took apart the KKR attack in IPL 2019 with a 58-ball 100. The innings helped RCB win by ten runs after a tense finish which saw Nitish Rana nearly take the hosts over the line.