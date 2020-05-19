Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opened up on the possibility of the Premier League season being declared null and void that would leave his team without the title, despite being just six points away from winning it.

Liverpool who were looking to win their first English top-flight title in 30 years were forced to wait longer than expected to end the drought after the Covid-19 pandemic brought the 2019-20 season to a halt.

Few have suggested that it would be best to declare the season null and void, but Klopp isn’t too happy with the suggestion.

“Huh? We have played 76% of the season and you just want to delete the thing?” Klopp said at a talk at the DFB Academy.

“That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn’t happen,” he added.

“We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions,” he continued.

Klopp has always maintained that football is not the most important thing when the pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, but he still feels there’s no place for the idea of voiding the season.

“Dealing with the crisis is the most important thing. But that doesn’t mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important,” Klopp said.

“I think there are worse things in life than not becoming champions. A lot of people around us have big problems. People die, it always happens, but at the moment because of a virus that we all didn’t know and for which nobody could be prepared. We cannot prepare for everything, but also have to react often. That’s the biggest part of my life, reacting to things that I didn’t expect,” he added.

The Premier League clubs agreed to resume training in small groups from Tuesday with the authorities pushing for a resumption of the league season from June 12. However, the restart date has caused a major debate within the Premier League and the authorities are likely to make a decision in the coming weeks.

The return to action for the Bundesliga has come as a boost to other European leagues with the Premier League also being encouraged by the German league’s return.