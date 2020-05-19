A two-time silver medallist at the junior Asian weightlifting championship and also a silver medal winner at the 2008 Pune Youth Commonwealth Games has tested positive for stimulant strychnine, a poisonous substance used to kill animals like rats, rodents, and squirrels., Amar Ujala reported.

The Railways lifter participated in the National Championships in Kolkata where she won a gold medal and had also taken part in the Inter-Railway Championships.

At the national, two more lifters from Punjab tested positive for steroids Methendinon and Stanozolol, with the overall number of dope offenders at the competition rising to five.

This is not the first case of strychnine intake, that helps prevent muscles from contracting during the competition. In the past, Kunjrani Devi and CWG gold medallist Satish Roy had tested positive for the banned substance.

Under the Anti-Doping rules of the Indian weightlifting federation, Railways and Punjab will have to serve a one-year ban for having two of its weightlifters test positive.