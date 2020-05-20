Indian football team centre-back Sandesh Jhingan is set to part ways with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters after a six-year association with the franchise since their inception, according to a report in The Times of India.

Jhingan had previously signed a contract extension with Kerala Blasters in 2019 that would have seen him stay at the club for another three years. However, the defender has decided to end his association with Kerala Blasters and is likely to move abroad, the report claimed.

It is also learnt that Kerala Blasters has asked many of their players to take pay cuts amid a financial restructuring, which is believed to have played a part in Jhingan’s exit.

“Sandesh [Jhingan] has an existing contract with Blasters which extends to another two years,” an official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

“Yet he will be parting ways with the club. A final settlement will be done between Sandesh and Blasters. As of now he is leaving Blasters and in all probability moving outside the country for his club football,” the official added.

ESPN India reported that Jhingan “has been in touch with clubs from UK and Australia, though India’s low Fifa ranking rules him out of the former. There are also reports of a possible move to Qatar.”

Despite missing the previous ISL season due to injury, Jhingan has been Kerala Blasters’ most-capped player, playing 76 matches for the club. The Chandigarh defender has established himself as a fan favourite at the club and has also captained the side.