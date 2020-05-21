West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo highlighted MS Dhoni’s player-management skills as one of the reasons behind Chennai Super Kings’s success in the Indian Premier League.

The all-rounder has spent nearly a decade with the three-time champions spread over two stints. Bravo moved to Dhoni’s side in 2011 after spending three seasons with Mumbai Indians.

“He is a big part of Chennai Super Kings as owner N Srinivasan, in the first season, said: ‘we must get this guy at all costs.’ At that moment, they already started a family-like atmosphere at the franchise,” Bravo told ESPN.

Bravo also had words of praise for coach Stephen Fleming. The former New Zealand captain has been with the franchise since the inaugural season.

“My first stint [in the IPL] was with Mumbai Indians and later joined the CSK setup. Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni is the perfect coach-captain duo one can see in any team. They are both very calm and students of the game,” Bravo added.

Bravo explained that many cricketers rediscovered their touch at CSK and revealed how Dhoni puts the players at ease.

“CSK, over the years, have had players like Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, Mike Hussey and myself – players who have been leaders for their respective countries,” said Bravo.

“The moment you are in the dressing room, MS tells us: ‘you are here because you’re good enough. You don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

“Whenever you come to CSK, you’re career is born again. Look at the likes of Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu.....everyone’s career has been on the rise. Away from the field, you can hardly see him but his door is always open.”

Bravo also spoke about how Dhoni creates an atmosphere for players to thrive.

He said: “He [Dhoni] never puts any pressure on the players. He is also ready to have conversations or play video games. He creates an atmosphere where everybody in the team is comfortable and never acts like a big superstar, considering all that he has achieved in his career.”

In the interview, Bravo, also a musician, said that he was working on a single featuring MS Dhoni and plans to release it around the time IPL gets underway.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the thirteenth season of the IPL has been suspended but talks are on for hosting the event in October-November. At this stage, it is uncertain if overseas players will be a part of this season, considering the travel risks involved.