Leg spin legend Shane Warne believes Cricket Australia should force the states to pick a spinner in every first class game to improve the quality of spin bowling in the country which is currently “going downhill fast” due to the increase in drop-in wickets.

“A spinner should play every single game, no matter what the conditions are like, so that particular spinners can learn how to bowl on day one or day four. At the moment, they (states) only pick them when the conditions suit,” Warne was quoted as saying by The West Australian.

“How are they going to learn if you don’t allow them to play state cricket? There has to be a responsibility on the states to pick one specialist spinner in every game. And if they don’t, well maybe Cricket Australia has to step in. Otherwise spin bowling will go downhill, and is going downhill fast.”

Why Shane Warne feels Steve Waugh is the most selfish cricketer he has played with

Warne, one of the greatest leg-spinners the game has produced, said there is a dearth of quality spinner who can fill in the shoes of Nathan Lyon and urged CA to ensure that states include a spinner in every Sheffield Shield game.

“Nathan Lyon is one of the best spinners in the world, and we’re so lucky to have a great spinner in Lyon. If something happened to him, we’ve got a spinner with very little first class experience that could be up against some of the best players in the world of spin,” he said.

“We have some good spinners in Australia, but they’re not getting the opportunities. Cricket Australia should maybe put some pressure on the states and say, ‘You have to pick one specialist spinner in your team every time.’”

The 50-year-old believes increase in drop-in pitches is making the conditions almost similar, thus affecting the growth of a spinner.

“Once upon a time, every state had completely different conditions. Now, there’s a lot of drop-in pitches Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth is now a drop-in pitch in the new stadium. We’ve got to be careful it’s not too much the same,” said the Aussie great.

“The states want to win so badly, that sometimes they leave out a spinner, rather than thinking long-term.”

(With PTI inputs)