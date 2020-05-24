Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for Covid-19. Umar, who felt feverish on Saturday, opted for a test that returned positive.

“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” Umar told Geo News.

“I have isolated myself at home,” he further said, adding: “I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery,” he added.

Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs for Pakistan with his last international game coming in 2014. He made a bigger impact in the longer format and has a double century to his name. He also scored seven centuries and fourteen fifties in Test cricket.

He currently works as junior national selector with the Pakistan Cricket Board.