Bihar school girl Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1200 km with her injured father from Haryana’s Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar, will appear for Cycling Federation of India trials once the lockdown ends even though education is her primary aim, her father Mohan Paswan has said.

The teen had to cycle to Bihar from Gurugram carrying her ailing father due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Her father, an autorickshaw driver, was unable to walk properly after a surgery to his left knee following an accident. The Cycling Federation of India offered a trial after her journey was covered by news media.

“We will surely send for the trials after the lockdown is lifted,” Paswan told PTI from Sirhulli near Darbhanga. “She was enrolled into class nine yesterday. At the moment, we want her to complete her matriculation.”

“Yes we received the call from New Delhi [Cycling Federation of India]. We said she needs rest now may be after two-three months we will see,” Paswan, who fractured his leg in an accident while driving his auto-rickshaw in January, said.

“We saw many of the fellow migrant workers walking home. But I could barely walk so we bought a second-hand bicycle and started our journey on May 7,” Paswan recalled.

In her village Jyoti had earlier regular cycled 5 kms to reach to her school.

“Jyoti cycled for long hours even during the night and we managed to hitch rides on trucks and tractors for stretches across Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The District Magistrate of Darbhanga has also reached out to her and enrolled her in class nine at the Pindaruch High School. She has also been given a brand new bicycle, school uniform and shoes for her higher education.

