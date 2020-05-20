लॉकडाउन था, सो अपने पिता को साइकिल पर बैठाकर गुरुग्राम से दरभंगा ले गई बेटी...

Thirteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari drove a bicycle with her father as the pillion rider from Haryana’s Gurugram to Darbhanga in Bihar to escape the damaging effects of the lockdown, BBC Hindi reported. The distance between Gurugram and Darbhanga is over 1,100 km.

Jyoti’s father Mohan Paswan was an e-rickshaw driver in Gurugram but had hurt his left leg in an accident in January. Jyoti had been living with her father since the accident and taking care of him. With no work during the lockdown, Paswan and his daughter were running out of resources and money to buy food. Even the landlord who owned their rented accommodation was pressuring them to pay the rent, the report added. Although Paswan was not in favour of returning to Bihar on a bicycle, Jyoti persuaded him and eventually, he agreed.

“We kept moving forward with whatever help we got on the way. Some people gave us food. We were also hungry for two days,” Jyoti said, recalling the arduous journey to her hometown.