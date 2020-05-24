Sachin Tendulkar speaks more about mental aspects of batting rather than technical ones in several of their interactions, said upcoming India opener Prithvi Shaw.

“I was eight years old when I met Sachin Sir and since that time, he is my mentor and I have learnt a lot of things from him from on the field what you have to do off the field, discipline, and everything,” Shaw said during live chat on Instagram with his employers Indian Oil.

Shaw said he feels privileged that Tendulkar takes the time out from his busy schedule to watch him practice.

“Now also whenever I go for practice, if Sachin Sir is there to watch me, he will talk, not much technically but mentally more so it’s been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir and lot of coaches,” added Shaw, who made a hundred on his Test debut versus West Indies at Rajkot.

After a solid debut, Shaw was away from the game for a while, first with an injury during the team’s tour to Australia and later due to the doping ban.

Tendulkar has also spoken about mentoring Shaw about life on and off the pitch.

“It’s true. I have had a number of interactions over the years with Prithvi. He is a very talented player and I am happy to help him. I spoke to him about cricket and also life beyond cricket field, Tendulkar had stated.

With PTI Inputs