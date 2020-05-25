One of India’s greatest hockey players, Balbir Singh Sr, died at a hospital Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The legend was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

Balbir Singh was part of India’s three gold-medal winning hockey teams at the 1948, 1952 and 1956 Olympics. He had captained the team in the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

Singh scored five goals in the 1952 Olympics final in a 6-1 win over the Netherlands, a record for most goals by an individual in an Olympic hockey final that stands to date.

He also coached the Indian hockey team to gold at the 1975 World Cup and bronze in 1971 edition.

His death left the nation mourning a huge loss and tributes poured in on Twitter.

Very sad to hear of the demise of legendary Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, 3 time Olympic gold medallist. This was from my last meeting with him at Delhi. He was always smiling, so mentally alert and such a thorough gentleman. What a fine role model 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sn1wlgdEss — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 25, 2020

Hockey India extends its condolences to fans, friends and family of the 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Padma Shri Awardee, Balbir Singh Sr.🙏#IndiaKaGame #RIP @BalbirSenior — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 25, 2020

Saddened to hear of the demise of one of India's most celebrated Olympians, Balbir Singh Sr. Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him, and I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 25, 2020

We don’t get his likes and we will never again. RIP Balbir Singh Sr a true legend of Indian sport and one of our greatest of all time. Will put out some stories from 1948, 1952 and 1956 to show the incredible levels of his achievement. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) May 25, 2020

#BalBirSingh ji- A True Giant and a half in his field. Hockey legend out and out. Condolences 🙏 #BalbirSinghSenior pic.twitter.com/4xClWGmhkT — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 25, 2020

IOA mourns the passing of legendary Balbir Singh Sr. In his demise Indian sports has lost one of its most revered Hockey stalwarts and an iconic #Olympian



Balbir ji will always remain alive in our hearts. Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. #RIP💙 #TeamIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MqjXQ2pfzT — NOC India (@WeAreTeamIndia) May 25, 2020

A legend of our times is no more. RIP Balbir Singh Senior- 3 time Olympic gold winning #Hockey icon. I mourn this loss alongside Indian hockey fans worldwide. My deepest condolences to Balbir Singh Senior’s family. The entire nations stands with them in their hour of grief.#RIP pic.twitter.com/bCUzZdsyaf — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) May 25, 2020

One of India's greatest athletes, Balbir Singh Sr. has breathed his last. This giant of hockey was a terrific human being and will always be remembered as the first of independent India's sporting legends. He leaves behind a rich legacy that spans several generations and sport. pic.twitter.com/NbiCn1tjcZ — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) May 25, 2020

Sad day. Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr is no more. pic.twitter.com/99p0lQ9AOU — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) May 25, 2020

Member of the squad that scored the first post-partition field hockey victory over England in 1948. Triple gold medalist in olympics. One of the greatest center forwards in the sport after Dhyan Chand. RIP Balbir Singh https://t.co/En1gSECNSX — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) May 25, 2020

Pained to learn about the passing away of three-time Olympic gold medal winning hockey legend, Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior. It's a major loss for the nation & #Hockey world. May Gurusahib grant peace to the departed soul & strength to bereaved family, friends & fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/evptEVfacn — Bikram Majithia (@bsmajithia) May 25, 2020