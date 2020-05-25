One of India’s greatest hockey players, Balbir Singh Sr, died at a hospital Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.
The legend was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.
Balbir Singh was part of India’s three gold-medal winning hockey teams at the 1948, 1952 and 1956 Olympics. He had captained the team in the 1956 Games in Melbourne.
Singh scored five goals in the 1952 Olympics final in a 6-1 win over the Netherlands, a record for most goals by an individual in an Olympic hockey final that stands to date.
He also coached the Indian hockey team to gold at the 1975 World Cup and bronze in 1971 edition.
His death left the nation mourning a huge loss and tributes poured in on Twitter.