Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed to restart the postponed season in three weeks with matches set to resume on June 17. Manchester City will host Arsenal and Sheffield United will travel away to Aston Villa, according to English media reports.

These two matches are the remaining games of the aforementioned clubs which would see all 20 Premier League clubs complete 29 fixtures for the season.

No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool just two wins away from securing the title.

The Telegraph reported that another match might be held on June 19 before a full round of fixtures will take place on the weekend, starting from June 20.

BBC, meanwhile, said that while Premier League clubs are still discussing the idea on Thursday about the full round of fixtures, it is learnt that all clubs have agreed to go ahead with the plan.

Earlier on Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to return to contact training after training in physically distanced groups for the past few weeks.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the Premier League.

Germany’s Bundesliga resumed earlier this month and La Liga in Spain hopes to return from June 11, while a crucial summit between Italian football officials and the country’s sports minister will be held later on Thursday.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of 2019 champions Manchester City when the Premier league was shut down, on the verge of being crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

