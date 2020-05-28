Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed to restart the postponed season in three weeks with matches set to resume on June 17 as Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United travel away to Aston Villa, according to English media reports.

These two matches are the remaining games of the aforementioned clubs which would see all 20 Premier League clubs complete 29 fixtures for the season.

No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telegraph reported that another match might be held on June 19 before a full round of fixtures will take place on the weekend, starting from June 20.

BBC, meanwhile, said that while Premier League clubs are still discussing the idea on Thursday about the full round of fixtures, it is learnt that all clubs have agreed to go ahead with the plan.

Earlier on Wednesday, clubs unanimously voted to return to contact training after training in physically distanced groups for the past few weeks.