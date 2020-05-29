Virat Kohli remained the only Indian in the Forbes list of 100 richest athletes in the world while Roger Federer climbed to the top of the charts for the first time in his career.

The 100 highest-paid athletes earned a combined $3.6 billion this year, which marked a drop of 9% from the 2019 figures and a decline for the first time in four years, according to the Forbes feature on the richest sportspersons around the world.

Kohli made a jump of more than 30 places from 2019 as his total of $26 million put him at 66th place in the list.

In 2019 too, Kohli was the only Indian in top 100 (at 100th place) with estimated earnings of $21m from endorsements and $4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to $25m. Ranked 83rd on 2018’s list, Kohli had slipped to the 100th spot despite an increase of $1m in endorsements.

Forbes top 100 richest athletes: 1. Roger Federer: $106.3 million (Endorsements: $100m, Salary/winnings: $6.3 million)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo: $105 million (Endorsements: $45m, Salary/winnings: $60 million)

3. Lionel Messi: $104 million (Endorsements: $32m, Salary/winnings: $72 million)

66. Virat Kohli: $26 million (Endorsements: $24m, Salary/winnings: $2 million)

Federer is the first tennis player to land at No 1 in list that has been drawn up since *1990. The Swiss star pocketed $100 million off the court, because of his deals with Uniqlo, Credit Suisse and Mercedes-Benz and 10 other partners, the report added.

In an analysis of the top 100 list, another Forbes report added: “Global soccer had 14 athletes, followed by tennis with six, boxing and golf four each and racing three. Virat Kohli ($26 million) and Conor McGregor ($48 million) were the lone representatives from cricket and mixed martial arts for the fifth straight year.”

Football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took the second and third spots after swapping top places in the recent past. The duo earned a combined $209 million in the past 12 months, which represented a $28 million drop from 2019. The reduction is due to salary cuts at many European football clubs when league play was halted in March.

Earlier, Forbes informed that Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has become the world’s highest-paid female athlete, making $37.4 million (34.3 million euros) in the past 12 months for an earnings record.

The 22-year-old Asian star, a two-time Grand Slam champion, edged US rival Serena Williams by $1.4 million in prize money and endorsement income over the past year.

Both shattered the old single-year earnings mark of $29.7 million set in 2015 by Russia’s Maria Sharapova, who retired in February with five Grand Slam titles, including a career Slam.

(With AFP inputs)

Correction: The article originally said 1980 was the first year the Forbes list was started. It has been updated.