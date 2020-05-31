Ever since India lost the semi-final of the ODI World Cup last July, speculation over Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future has been rampant. That was the former captain’s last competitive match of cricket and he has given no hint of his plans since then.

Last week, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had reportedly offered a clarification on social media after #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter.

“Its only rumours! I understand the lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life!,” Sakshi had tweeted before deleting the post.

A screenshot of the supposedly deleted tweet was doing the rounds on social media:

In an Instagram live chat on Chennai Super Kings’ handle on Sunday, Sakshi once again weighed in on the matter and gave an explanation for her deleted tweet from last week.

“He [Dhoni] keeps such a low profile and now during the lockdown, he has zero social media presence,” said Sakshi. “So I don’t know where all this comes from. Mahi and I don’t follow up on news or social media. That day when the hashtag was trending, a close friend of mine had sent me a message asking what was going on. She knew we wouldn’t respond. But the job was done, the message was sent.”

Dhoni was set to make a comeback to competitive cricket in March with the Indian Premier League, but that couldn’t happen with the T20 tournament getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old was said to be in great touch during a CSK training camp two months ago.