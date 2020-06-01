With the protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American man, escalating in the United States, some of the biggest personalities across the sporting fraternity raised their voice to slam the system’s treatment of the black community.

In 2016, American football player Colin Kaepernick famously began kneeling for pre-game playings of the US national anthem as a way of protesting racial inequality and social injustice but eventually found himself without a team in the NFL.

The issue has now surged back into the headlines following the death of Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. The 46-year-old restaurant worker died after being pinned to the ground with one police officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes. The arrest, which was captured on video, showed the handcuffed Floyd gasping for air and pleading that he can’t breathe. It was the latest in a series of fatal confrontations between police officers and unarmed black men in recent years that have triggered outrage.

The incident has triggered an outpouring of condemnation from top athletes including American icons Michael Jordan, Serena Williams as well as international figures like Lewis Hamilton and footballers in the Bundesliga.

With US professional sports on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, American athletes had no chance to demonstrate on the field of play. But several of them took to social media in outrage over another case of police brutality against the black community.

Here’s a look at what some of them had to say:

NBA legend Michael Jordan, who was famously reluctant to comment on social issues during his playing career, slammed the “ingrained racism” in the US.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” he said. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend Lebron James contrasted the incident with the kneeling protests of Kaepernick who was ostracised by the NFL for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!??” James wrote on social media. “Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke”.

He has been sharing videos and information about peaceful protests and messages of solidarity on his social media platforms.

Kaepernick himself, who is a former NFL quarterback-turned-civil rights activist, on Thursday voiced support for protesters who have demonstrated.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick, 32, wrote on Twitter in his first public comments on the case.

“The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance,” added Kaepernick, who has been frozen out of the NFL since being released by the 49ers in early 2017.

“We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.



The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.



We have the right to fight back!



Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

French footballer Marcus Thuram and England international Jadon Sancho both mounted individual protests, calling for justice for Floyd after scoring in Germany’s Bundesliga on Sunday, which is the only top-flight European football league in action at the moment.

Thuram took a knee after scoring for Borussia Moenchengladbach, echoing past protests by National Football League players in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Because of physical distancing rules, goal celebrations were muted but after Thuram headed his team’s second goal just before half time he took the opportunity to make a solitary statement, kneeling and bowing his head.

At half time, his club tweeted a photo with the caption: “No explanation needed.”

Marcus Thuram taking a knee.



That's it.



That's the Tweet.



✊pic.twitter.com/RgRUXRHQzi — Goal (@goal) May 31, 2020

Sancho marked one of his three goals for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn by lifting his jersey to reveal a T-shirt bearing the words “Justice for George Floyd”.

Incredible. English phenomenon Jadon Sancho rips off his shirt after scoring for Dortmund and pays tribute to George Floyd with this handwritten message. A London-born star playing in Germany but his mind is on the tragedy in Minnesota. The world is watching 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/RTkXCgHldy — roger bennett (@rogbennett) May 31, 2020

Schalke’s US midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband against Werder Bremen bearing the words “Justice for George”.

“To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on too long feels good!!!” he tweeted.

To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020

The tennis community protested in a unique way with Frances Tiafoe starting a new initiative called #Racquetsdownhandsup where players and other tennis fraternity members, largely belonging to the black community, raised their hands as if in surrender when faced by a gun. The players include Serena Williams, Gael Monfils, Naomi Osaka, James Blake, Sloane Stephens, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Coco Gauff.

It starts with all of us. Thank you @FTiafoe pic.twitter.com/ABIeVRw9S2 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 1, 2020

Serena also posted an Instagram video featuring a young African-American girl overcome by emotion as she addressed a public meeting, finally able to force out the words: “We are black people, and we shouldn’t have to feel like this.” She also shared the campaign from Nike, which urges people to take a stand.

Two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Osaka appeared to join the movement as she posted pictures of protests from Minneapolis on her Instagram account.

“Just because it isn’t happening to you doesn’t mean it isn’t happening at all,” wrote Osaka.

“To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on too long feels good!!!” the 22-year-old tweeted.

Worth noting that Naomi Osaka is in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/rQwydQfPox — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) May 30, 2020

Where’s everyone popping out today tho? Let me know https://t.co/MwVHoks3YF — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 31, 2020

In what is arguably the strongest reaction from a sportsperson so far, Gauff, a 16-year-old African American, posted a TikTok video on her Twitter feed, juxtaposing an image of herself clad in a black hoodie with photos of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and others.

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was killed on February 23 while running in a residential neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. Taylor an emergency medical technician who was black, was shot and killed by police who burst into her home in Kentucky in March. Martin was a high school student when he was shot in 2012 in a killing that helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Am I next?” a caption asks, as Gauff slowly raises her face and hands to the camera.

“This is why I am using my voice to fight against racism. I am using my voice,” the caption concluded, “Will you use yours?”

Elsewhere, World champion driver Lewis Hamilton lashed out at “white-dominated” Formula One for failing to speak out against racism.

Hamilton warned “I know who you are and I see you” as the Briton accused his fellow drivers of “staying silent in the midst of injustice” following Floyd’s death.

Formula 1 doesnt deserve a man like Lewis Hamilton.

y'all shut up and read wht he has to say pic.twitter.com/uPwQ9mPHwq — sнεнαη🧯 (@_itzshehan) June 1, 2020

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown returned to his native Georgia to lead a peaceful protest match in Atlanta.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” Brown said. “Being a celebrity, being an NBA player, don’t exclude me from no conversations at all. First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this community.”

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, himself the son of a policeman, said that as violence escalated it was imperative to keep Floyd’s death at the forefront.

“The response we are seeing across the nation, to the murder of George Floyd, is decades in the making,” Rivers said in a statement. “Too often, people rush to judge the response, instead of the actions that prompted it. We have allowed too many tragedies to pass in vain. This isn’t an African-American issue. This is a human issue.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent an internal memo to the league’s employees saying it shares “the outrage” at the death of Floyd.

“We are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have never healed,” Silver said in the memo published by Yahoo. “Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored.”

There were several more messages and statement from the sports community in the US condemning the attack.

Warriors star Stephen Curry lamented yet another death involving an unarmed African-American man at the hands of law enforcement. “I’ve seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are,” Curry wrote on Instagram.

Retired Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson also hit out, saying Floyd had been “clearly murdered.”

George Floyd was clearly murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. How many times do we have to see black men killed on national television? This has been going on for entirely too long. We need to start seeing black people as human beings and not animals on the street. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2020

NFL Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted:

Worlds honestly sickening. It really is..... no explanation — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 27, 2020

DONE BEING QUIET AND DONE BEING ANGRY. HOW CAN WE FEEL SAFE WHEN THOSE MEANT TO PROTECT US ARE KILLIN’ US?!!!! WHEN WILL MINORITIES BE FREE TO BE AMERICANS IN AMERICA!? — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) May 26, 2020

Former US Soccer international forward Taylor Twellman posted the video on Twitter with the message: “When will it stop?! Honestly this is murder in plain daylight.”

On Saturday, in the United States, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there “remains an urgent need for action”.

“The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel,” Goodell said. “As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league.”

Here are some more reactions:

For Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and far too many other women, men, children. pic.twitter.com/OBA80TX1BW — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) May 29, 2020

Pistons coach Dwane Casey releases a powerful message. pic.twitter.com/xx7xg3QPlo — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 30, 2020

JUSTICE WILL NOT BE SERVED UNTIL THOSE UNAFFECTED ARE AS OUTRAGED AS THOSE WHO ARE‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 27, 2020

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

Statement From The Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/almbXwi005 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 31, 2020

With AFP Inputs