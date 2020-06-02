England will play three Tests at home against the West Indies in July, subject to British government clearance to return behind closed doors, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The first Test will take place at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl ground from July 8-12, with the second and third Tests at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16-20 and July 24-28 respectively.

The series had been due to take place in June but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The England and Wales Cricket Board informed that the touring West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on Tuesday 9 June and travel to Old Trafford in Manchester for quarantining and training. This will be their base for a three-week period before moving to Southampton for the start of the first Test.

West Indies tour of England: First Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Second Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Third Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy said, “Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.

“We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval.

“We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks,” he added.

A decision on other scheduled matches for England men and women’s teams this summer will be determined at a later date, ECB announced.

The series should have started at The Oval in south London on Thursday, with the second and third Tests originally scheduled for Edgbaston and Lord’s.

But the fixtures – now behind closed doors matches – were moved to the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford for reasons of bio-security, with both grounds having on-site hotels where players and officials can be closely monitored for signs of Covid-19.