Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh on Thursday, in a Twitter thread, opened up about mental health issues he faced during his playing days, having been ignored by selectors despite putting in good performances for his home state Karnataka.
Ganesh played just four Tests and one One-day International for India before being dropped in 1997. The 46-year-old said that he was disheartened after picking up a record 63 wickets to help Karnataka win the Ranji Trophy in 1999. After being dropped in 1997, the pacer said that he’d not stepped out of his house for a month.
Ganesh’s post comes in the wake of pacer Mohammad Shami and veteran batsman Robin Uthappa revealing that they felt suicidal while coping with a lean professional phase in their lives. Uthapa phase when cricket was perhaps the only thing that kept him from “jumping off a balcony”.
Ganesh said:
“I was dropped from the Indian team, in 1997. And, I did not step out of my house for a month, in despairity. For me, it was the end of the world. I couldn’t stomach the fact that I was discarded without a fair run at the top level. But I was only 23 then and knew I’d a lot of cricket left in me with age on my side. I decided to burn the midnight oil.
“And with sheer hard work I’d stupendous seasons in 1997, 1998 and 1999. In 1999, where Karnataka ended up being the Ranji champions, I’d picked up a total of 63 wickets (a record for a seamer back then), and was dreaming of a World Cup berth. But it was not to be.
“I was not considered worthy of a comeback. All I could manage was making the cut for a few India-A tours. It was a dagger through my heart to see bowlers who’d picked much lesser wickets than me being rewarded with the Indian cap.
“Remember, I, too, was in my mid-20s then and young enough for a comeback. Later, with Karnataka being relegated to the plate group post 2000, my dream of an international comeback faded away in front of my eyes.
“There was no IPL back then, to care of your finances and also showcase your talent in a different format. And if you couldn’t attract the selectors’ attention during the domestic season, you’d to wait for another year. And with every passing year my frustration grew by leaps and bounds.
“I was ticking all the boxes on the field but couldn’t cut the ice with the selectors. By the time I was touching 30 I learnt to make peace with myself. Once, I looked at myself in the mirror and asked myself — why did I pick-up a cricket ball and bowled bare-footed as a teenager? What was it that quenched my thirst and hunger? What made me cycle for tens of km daily for practice?
“The answer was unanimous — it was the sheer love for the game that made me take up cricket, and not the money the game entails.
“And, I felt — irrespective of the level I was playing I should enjoy that I was still playing this beautiful game. So guys who’re struggling with depression of being out of the national reckoning, please understand there’s life beyond cricket. Live for your loved ones.”