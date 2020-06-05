Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh on Thursday, in a Twitter thread, opened up about mental health issues he faced during his playing days, having been ignored by selectors despite putting in good performances for his home state Karnataka.

Ganesh played just four Tests and one One-day International for India before being dropped in 1997. The 46-year-old said that he was disheartened after picking up a record 63 wickets to help Karnataka win the Ranji Trophy in 1999. After being dropped in 1997, the pacer said that he’d not stepped out of his house for a month.

Ganesh’s post comes in the wake of pacer Mohammad Shami and veteran batsman Robin Uthappa revealing that they felt suicidal while coping with a lean professional phase in their lives. Uthapa phase when cricket was perhaps the only thing that kept him from “jumping off a balcony”.

Had to pen down this after seeing various cricketers confessing that they’d suicidal thoughts in their days out of the Indian team. Well, let me share my experience. I, too, was dropped from the Indian team, in 1997. And, I did not step out of my house for a month, in despairity. — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) June 4, 2020

Ganesh said: